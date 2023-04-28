Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (AJRD) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AJRD) has plunged by 0.00 when compared to previous closing price of 56.40, but the company has seen a -0.23% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/19/22 that L3Harris to Buy Aerojet Rocketdyne for $4.7 Billion

Is It Worth Investing in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AJRD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AJRD) is above average at 62.81x. The 36-month beta value for AJRD is also noteworthy at 0.57. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AJRD is $58.00, which is $0.6 above than the current price. The public float for AJRD is 77.74M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.58% of that float. The average trading volume of AJRD on April 28, 2023 was 1.01M shares.

AJRD’s Market Performance

The stock of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (AJRD) has seen a -0.23% decrease in the past week, with a 0.89% rise in the past month, and a 1.15% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.26% for AJRD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.00% for AJRD’s stock, with a 12.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AJRD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AJRD stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for AJRD by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AJRD in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $49 based on the research report published on April 07th of the previous year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AJRD reach a price target of $47, previously predicting the price at $49. The rating they have provided for AJRD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 08th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to AJRD, setting the target price at $56 in the report published on January 07th of the previous year.

AJRD Trading at 0.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AJRD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.29%, as shares surge +0.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AJRD fell by -0.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.41. In addition, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. saw 0.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AJRD starting from Drake Eileen P., who sale 39,711 shares at the price of $41.60 back on Aug 11. After this action, Drake Eileen P. now owns 214,000 shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc., valued at $1,651,978 using the latest closing price.

BOEHLE DANIEL L., the CFO and VP of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc., sale 12,510 shares at $40.52 during a trade that took place back on May 06, which means that BOEHLE DANIEL L. is holding 57,148 shares at $506,905 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AJRD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.68 for the present operating margin

+14.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. stands at +3.30. The total capital return value is set at 22.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.46. Equity return is now at value 13.50, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Based on Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (AJRD), the company’s capital structure generated 66.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.86. Total debt to assets is 14.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 61.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

In summary, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (AJRD) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.