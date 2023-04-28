Accuray Incorporated (ARAY): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.50. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) is $8.17, which is $4.88 above the current market price. The public float for ARAY is 91.47M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.99% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ARAY on April 28, 2023 was 367.65K shares.

ARAY) stock’s latest price update

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY)’s stock price has soared by 3.63 in relation to previous closing price of 3.17. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 12.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ARAY’s Market Performance

Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) has experienced a 12.50% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 14.46% rise in the past month, and a 32.46% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.34% for ARAY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.08% for ARAY’s stock, with a simple moving average of 36.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARAY stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for ARAY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ARAY in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $7.50 based on the research report published on June 23rd of the previous year 2022.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARAY reach a price target of $7.50. The rating they have provided for ARAY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 22nd, 2021.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to ARAY, setting the target price at $9.50 in the report published on January 21st of the previous year.

ARAY Trading at 12.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.10%, as shares surge +12.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARAY rose by +12.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +57.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.95. In addition, Accuray Incorporated saw 57.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARAY starting from Hoge Michael, who sale 11,977 shares at the price of $2.89 back on Mar 01. After this action, Hoge Michael now owns 510,616 shares of Accuray Incorporated, valued at $34,614 using the latest closing price.

Pervaiz Ali, the SVP Chief Financial Officer of Accuray Incorporated, sale 2,053 shares at $2.06 during a trade that took place back on Jan 04, which means that Pervaiz Ali is holding 408,492 shares at $4,229 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.90 for the present operating margin

+37.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Accuray Incorporated stands at -1.24. The total capital return value is set at 3.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.17. Equity return is now at value -23.20, with -2.50 for asset returns.

Based on Accuray Incorporated (ARAY), the company’s capital structure generated 375.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.95. Total debt to assets is 42.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 342.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 72.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.