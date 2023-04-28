Accolade Inc. (ACCD) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ: ACCD)’s stock price has gone decline by -18.49 in comparison to its previous close of 16.06, however, the company has experienced a -18.34% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 07/01/22 that Accolade Stock Had a Rough Year. Why It Is Rebounding.

Is It Worth Investing in Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ: ACCD) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Accolade Inc. (ACCD) is $15.50, which is $1.91 above the current market price. The public float for ACCD is 68.97M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.22% of that float. On April 28, 2023, ACCD’s average trading volume was 606.79K shares.

ACCD’s Market Performance

ACCD stock saw a decrease of -18.34% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -2.09% and a quarterly a decrease of 16.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.07%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.87% for Accolade Inc. (ACCD). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.73% for ACCD’s stock, with a simple moving average of 19.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACCD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACCD stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for ACCD by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ACCD in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $18 based on the research report published on April 12th of the current year 2023.

Guggenheim, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACCD reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for ACCD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 23rd, 2023.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to ACCD, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on February 09th of the current year.

ACCD Trading at -0.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACCD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.07%, as shares sank -3.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACCD fell by -18.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.64. In addition, Accolade Inc. saw 68.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACCD starting from SINGH RAJEEV, who sale 220 shares at the price of $14.58 back on Apr 18. After this action, SINGH RAJEEV now owns 155,870 shares of Accolade Inc., valued at $3,208 using the latest closing price.

Cavanaugh Robert N, the President of Accolade Inc., sale 181 shares at $14.58 during a trade that took place back on Apr 18, which means that Cavanaugh Robert N is holding 145,778 shares at $2,639 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACCD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-50.94 for the present operating margin

+31.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Accolade Inc. stands at -39.71. The total capital return value is set at -20.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.79. Equity return is now at value -77.90, with -45.50 for asset returns.

Based on Accolade Inc. (ACCD), the company’s capital structure generated 37.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.24. Total debt to assets is 24.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.63.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Accolade Inc. (ACCD) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.