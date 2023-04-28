ABB Ltd (ABB) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

ABB Ltd (NYSE: ABB) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.39 in relation to its previous close of 35.59. However, the company has experienced a 3.49% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ABB Ltd (NYSE: ABB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for ABB Ltd (NYSE: ABB) is above average at 27.56x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.15.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 16 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for ABB Ltd (ABB) is $37.59, which is $0.78 above the current market price. The public float for ABB is 1.73B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.13% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ABB on April 28, 2023 was 1.51M shares.

ABB’s Market Performance

The stock of ABB Ltd (ABB) has seen a 3.49% increase in the past week, with a 12.68% rise in the past month, and a 4.86% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.17% for ABB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.49% for ABB’s stock, with a 19.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ABB Trading at 7.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.31%, as shares surge +11.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABB rose by +3.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.72. In addition, ABB Ltd saw 19.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ABB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.38 for the present operating margin

+33.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for ABB Ltd stands at +8.53. The total capital return value is set at 17.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.43. Equity return is now at value 19.80, with 6.20 for asset returns.

Based on ABB Ltd (ABB), the company’s capital structure generated 66.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.09. Total debt to assets is 21.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 45.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, ABB Ltd (ABB) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.