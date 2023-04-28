A10 Networks Inc.’s (ATEN) Stock: A -3.87% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN) has gone down by -0.84% for the week, with a -6.67% drop in the past month and a -10.11% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.52% for ATEN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.87% for ATEN’s stock, with a -8.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in A10 Networks Inc. (NYSE: ATEN) Right Now?

A10 Networks Inc. (NYSE: ATEN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 23.29x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.05. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN) by analysts is $21.33, which is $7.19 above the current market price. The public float for ATEN is 67.41M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.92% of that float. On April 28, 2023, the average trading volume of ATEN was 616.97K shares.

ATEN) stock’s latest price update

A10 Networks Inc. (NYSE: ATEN)’s stock price has dropped by -0.28 in relation to previous closing price of 14.18. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATEN

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ATEN reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for ATEN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 23rd, 2021.

Sidoti gave a rating of “Buy” to ATEN, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on July 21st of the previous year.

ATEN Trading at -4.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.92%, as shares sank -7.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATEN fell by -0.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.65. In addition, A10 Networks Inc. saw -14.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATEN starting from Trivedi Dhrupad, who sale 20,965 shares at the price of $14.37 back on Mar 13. After this action, Trivedi Dhrupad now owns 595,935 shares of A10 Networks Inc., valued at $301,267 using the latest closing price.

BRUENING MATTHEW P, the EVP, Worldwide Sales & Mktg of A10 Networks Inc., sale 3,294 shares at $14.37 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that BRUENING MATTHEW P is holding 124,459 shares at $47,335 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.93 for the present operating margin

+79.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for A10 Networks Inc. stands at +16.73. The total capital return value is set at 24.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.02. Equity return is now at value 26.00, with 12.80 for asset returns.

Based on A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN), the company’s capital structure generated 11.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.68. Total debt to assets is 5.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.12.

Conclusion

To sum up, A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.