ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI): A Technical Analysis

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 135.54x compared to its average ratio. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) is $34.20, which is $13.84 above the current market price. The public float for ZI is 295.74M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.37% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ZI on April 27, 2023 was 4.84M shares.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

ZI) stock’s latest price update

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.24 in comparison to its previous close of 21.23, however, the company has experienced a -2.92% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/07/23 that ZoomInfo Stock Falls After an Earnings Beat. Blame Demand.

ZI’s Market Performance

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) has experienced a -2.92% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -7.76% drop in the past month, and a -18.75% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.35% for ZI.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.84% for ZI’s stock, with a -36.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZI stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for ZI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ZI in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $33 based on the research report published on February 07th of the current year 2023.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZI reach a price target of $28, previously predicting the price at $65. The rating they have provided for ZI stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 10th, 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to ZI, setting the target price at $34 in the report published on January 04th of the current year.

ZI Trading at -10.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.02%, as shares sank -8.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZI fell by -2.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.75. In addition, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. saw -29.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZI starting from Schuck Henry, who sale 1,000,000 shares at the price of $28.28 back on Feb 08. After this action, Schuck Henry now owns 12,288,001 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc., valued at $28,284,462 using the latest closing price.

Schuck Henry, the Chief Executive Officer of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc., sale 41,667 shares at $28.27 during a trade that took place back on Feb 08, which means that Schuck Henry is holding 362,377 shares at $1,178,127 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.68 for the present operating margin

+80.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stands at +5.76. The total capital return value is set at 5.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.84. Equity return is now at value 2.90, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Based on ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI), the company’s capital structure generated 57.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.64. Total debt to assets is 18.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 57.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.

Conclusion

To put it simply, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.