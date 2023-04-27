ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s (ZIM) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

The stock of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) has seen a -21.21% decrease in the past week, with a -25.04% drop in the past month, and a -8.50% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.20% for ZIM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.30% for ZIM’s stock, with a -38.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) is above average at 0.44x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ZIM is $19.97, which is $3.04 above than the current price. The public float for ZIM is 80.39M, and at present, short sellers hold a 23.18% of that float. The average trading volume of ZIM on April 27, 2023 was 5.14M shares.

ZIM) stock’s latest price update

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM)’s stock price has decreased by -4.44 compared to its previous closing price of 17.57. However, the company has seen a -21.21% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZIM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZIM stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for ZIM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ZIM in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $20.80 based on the research report published on April 21st of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZIM reach a price target of $30.40, previously predicting the price at $17.60. The rating they have provided for ZIM stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on February 17th, 2023.

Barclays gave a rating of “Underweight” to ZIM, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on February 13th of the current year.

ZIM Trading at -22.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZIM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.12%, as shares sank -25.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZIM fell by -21.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.27. In addition, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. saw -2.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ZIM

Equity return is now at value 87.20, with 39.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.