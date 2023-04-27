Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH) Stock Records -15.15% Quarterly Movement

In the past week, WH stock has gone down by -4.57%, with a monthly gain of 1.41% and a quarterly plunge of -15.15%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.15%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.74% for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.59% for WH’s stock, with a -6.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: WH) Right Now?

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: WH) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 16.83x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.40. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH) by analysts is $89.10, which is $23.44 above the current market price. The public float for WH is 85.54M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.98% of that float. On April 27, 2023, the average trading volume of WH was 886.67K shares.

WH) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: WH) has decreased by -3.32 when compared to last closing price of 67.81. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.57% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 07/29/21 that Hotels’ Earnings Show Things Are Getting Better

Analysts’ Opinion of WH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WH stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for WH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WH in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $79 based on the research report published on April 05th of the current year 2023.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WH reach a price target of $88, previously predicting the price at $80. The rating they have provided for WH stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 15th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to WH, setting the target price at $87 in the report published on December 05th of the previous year.

WH Trading at -7.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.15%, as shares surge +1.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WH fell by -4.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.34. In addition, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. saw -8.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WH starting from CHECCHIO LISA, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $76.90 back on Mar 08. After this action, CHECCHIO LISA now owns 13,692 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc., valued at $461,407 using the latest closing price.

ALLEN MICHELE, the Chief Financial Officer of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc., sale 14,940 shares at $71.34 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06, which means that ALLEN MICHELE is holding 0 shares at $1,065,820 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.98 for the present operating margin

+43.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. stands at +23.70. The total capital return value is set at 16.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.48. Equity return is now at value 33.20, with 8.40 for asset returns.

Based on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH), the company’s capital structure generated 217.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.46. Total debt to assets is 50.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 214.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.

Conclusion

To sum up, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.