What Recent Market Trends Mean for Lufax Holding Ltd’s (LU) Stock

In the past week, LU stock has gone down by -13.20%, with a monthly decline of -10.47% and a quarterly plunge of -38.71%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.83%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.31% for Lufax Holding Ltd The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.20% for LU stock, with a simple moving average of -37.09% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU) is 3.27x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) is $17.08, which is $1.07 above the current market price. The public float for LU is 2.19B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.08% of that float. On April 27, 2023, LU’s average trading volume was 13.17M shares.

LU) stock’s latest price update

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.16 in relation to its previous close of 1.73. However, the company has experienced a -13.20% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of LU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LU stocks, with Macquarie repeating the rating for LU by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for LU in the upcoming period, according to Macquarie is $1.50 based on the research report published on March 14th of the current year 2023.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LU reach a price target of $2.04, previously predicting the price at $3.52. The rating they have provided for LU stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 13th, 2023.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Underweight” to LU, setting the target price at $1.60 in the report published on November 25th of the previous year.

LU Trading at -17.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.83%, as shares sank -11.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LU fell by -13.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9585. In addition, Lufax Holding Ltd saw -11.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.41 for the present operating margin

+73.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lufax Holding Ltd stands at +12.56. The total capital return value is set at 10.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.76. Equity return is now at value 9.10, with 2.40 for asset returns.

Based on Lufax Holding Ltd (LU), the company’s capital structure generated 54.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.36. Total debt to assets is 15.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.36.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.19.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.