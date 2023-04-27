WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for WETG is 62.16M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.70% of that float. On April 27, 2023, the average trading volume of WETG was 2.41M shares.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

WETG) stock’s latest price update

WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WETG)’s stock price has gone decline by -32.86 in comparison to its previous close of 0.12, however, the company has experienced a -46.69% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

WETG’s Market Performance

WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG) has seen a -46.69% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -72.06% decline in the past month and a -74.40% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.62% for WETG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -58.40% for WETG’s stock, with a -97.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

WETG Trading at -72.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WETG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.64%, as shares sank -71.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -83.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WETG fell by -46.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -99.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1833. In addition, WeTrade Group Inc. saw -76.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WETG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.68 for the present operating margin

+81.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for WeTrade Group Inc. stands at +35.99. The total capital return value is set at 41.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 37.19. Equity return is now at value -33.90, with -27.80 for asset returns.

Based on WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG), the company’s capital structure generated 17.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.87. Total debt to assets is 13.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.48.

Conclusion

To sum up, WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.