Waste Connections Inc. (WCN) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Waste Connections Inc. (NYSE: WCN) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -3.64 compared to its previous closing price of 140.22. However, the company has seen a fall of -6.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 02/26/22 that Not enough babies? EV battery shortage? Dwindling water? There are ‘scarcity’ stock plays for all of it

Is It Worth Investing in Waste Connections Inc. (NYSE: WCN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Waste Connections Inc. (NYSE: WCN) is above average at 43.33x. The 36-month beta value for WCN is also noteworthy at 0.68. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for WCN is $155.47, which is $19.17 above than the current price. The public float for WCN is 256.52M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.10% of that float. The average trading volume of WCN on April 27, 2023 was 897.10K shares.

WCN’s Market Performance

The stock of Waste Connections Inc. (WCN) has seen a -6.02% decrease in the past week, with a 0.21% rise in the past month, and a 3.34% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.35% for WCN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.05% for WCN’s stock, with a -0.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WCN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WCN stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for WCN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WCN in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $160 based on the research report published on April 18th of the current year 2023.

TD Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WCN reach a price target of $160. The rating they have provided for WCN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 30th, 2023.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to WCN, setting the target price at $165 in the report published on October 25th of the previous year.

WCN Trading at -1.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WCN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.27%, as shares sank -0.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WCN fell by -5.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $140.78. In addition, Waste Connections Inc. saw 1.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WCN starting from LITTLE JAMES, who sale 4,500 shares at the price of $135.87 back on Mar 06. After this action, LITTLE JAMES now owns 29,410 shares of Waste Connections Inc., valued at $611,408 using the latest closing price.

RAZZOUK WILLIAM J, the Director of Waste Connections Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $135.57 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that RAZZOUK WILLIAM J is holding 3,584 shares at $271,140 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WCN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.84 for the present operating margin

+27.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Waste Connections Inc. stands at +11.59. The total capital return value is set at 9.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.30. Equity return is now at value 12.10, with 5.20 for asset returns.

Based on Waste Connections Inc. (WCN), the company’s capital structure generated 100.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.02. Total debt to assets is 41.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 99.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

In summary, Waste Connections Inc. (WCN) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bearish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.