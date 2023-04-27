Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) has decreased by -0.23 when compared to last closing price of 34.89.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 03/28/23 that Walgreens Stock Rises as Profit and Sales Top Estimates

Is It Worth Investing in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.71. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) by analysts is $40.73, which is $5.76 above the current market price. The public float for WBA is 714.48M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.21% of that float. On April 27, 2023, the average trading volume of WBA was 6.63M shares.

WBA’s Market Performance

WBA stock saw an increase of -0.06% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 5.68% and a quarterly increase of -4.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.15%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.94% for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA).. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.52% for WBA’s stock, with a -4.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WBA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WBA stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for WBA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WBA in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $45 based on the research report published on February 23rd of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WBA reach a price target of $39. The rating they have provided for WBA stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on November 23rd, 2022.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to WBA, setting the target price at $54 in the report published on November 22nd of the previous year.

WBA Trading at -0.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WBA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.15%, as shares surge +2.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WBA fell by -0.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.40. In addition, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. saw -6.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WBA starting from BREWER ROSALIND G, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $33.95 back on Mar 29. After this action, BREWER ROSALIND G now owns 369,945 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., valued at $339,510 using the latest closing price.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc., the 10% Owner of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., sale 15,475,166 shares at $30.30 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. is holding 10,771,926 shares at $468,897,530 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WBA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.09 for the present operating margin

+19.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. stands at +3.27. The total capital return value is set at 4.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.71. Equity return is now at value -13.50, with -3.30 for asset returns.

Based on Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA), the company’s capital structure generated 144.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.03. Total debt to assets is 40.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 130.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 24.85 and the total asset turnover is 1.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.75.

Conclusion

To sum up, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.