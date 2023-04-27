Vyant Bio Inc.’s (VYNT) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Vyant Bio Inc. (VYNT) has gone down by -45.58% for the week, with a -46.68% drop in the past month and a -64.44% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 16.35% for VYNT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -40.67% for VYNT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -83.02% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Vyant Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: VYNT) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.80. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Vyant Bio Inc. (VYNT) is $5.00, which is $4.68 above the current market price. The public float for VYNT is 4.44M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.59% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VYNT on April 27, 2023 was 55.59K shares.

VYNT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Vyant Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: VYNT) has jumped by 0.03 compared to previous close of 0.32. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -45.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

VYNT Trading at -50.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VYNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.81%, as shares sank -51.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -61.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VYNT fell by -48.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5236. In addition, Vyant Bio Inc. saw -54.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VYNT starting from Harris Geoffrey E., who sale 765 shares at the price of $1.33 back on Nov 18. After this action, Harris Geoffrey E. now owns 14,019 shares of Vyant Bio Inc., valued at $1,021 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VYNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2389.19 for the present operating margin

-51.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vyant Bio Inc. stands at -2373.42. Equity return is now at value -144.30, with -93.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.14.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Vyant Bio Inc. (VYNT) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.