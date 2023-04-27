VTEX (VTEX) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

VTEX (NYSE: VTEX)’s stock price has plunge by -2.02relation to previous closing price of 3.46. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.29% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in VTEX (NYSE: VTEX) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for VTEX is 62.98M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.91% of that float. The average trading volume for VTEX on April 27, 2023 was 221.26K shares.

VTEX’s Market Performance

The stock of VTEX (VTEX) has seen a -0.29% decrease in the past week, with a -10.32% drop in the past month, and a -21.35% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.39% for VTEX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.98% for VTEX stock, with a simple moving average of -12.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VTEX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VTEX stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for VTEX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VTEX in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $5 based on the research report published on March 09th of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VTEX reach a price target of $5, previously predicting the price at $7. The rating they have provided for VTEX stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on December 19th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to VTEX, setting the target price at $4.30 in the report published on October 20th of the previous year.

VTEX Trading at -9.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VTEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.89%, as shares sank -9.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VTEX fell by -0.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.59. In addition, VTEX saw -9.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VTEX

Equity return is now at value -18.10, with -14.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, VTEX (VTEX) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.