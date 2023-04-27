VNET Group Inc. (VNET) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VNET is -0.19.

The average price recommended by analysts for VNET Group Inc. (VNET) is $37.19, which is $2.8 above the current market price. The public float for VNET is 123.84M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.98% of that float. On April 27, 2023, VNET’s average trading volume was 2.48M shares.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

VNET) stock’s latest price update

VNET Group Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET)’s stock price has gone rise by 3.62 in comparison to its previous close of 2.76, however, the company has experienced a -6.54% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

VNET’s Market Performance

VNET Group Inc. (VNET) has experienced a -6.54% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -13.07% drop in the past month, and a -53.04% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.98% for VNET. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.71% for VNET’s stock, with a -42.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VNET

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VNET stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for VNET by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VNET in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $5.90 based on the research report published on September 01st of the previous year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VNET reach a price target of $6.50. The rating they have provided for VNET stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 25th, 2022.

HSBC Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to VNET, setting the target price at $17.40 in the report published on November 22nd of the previous year.

VNET Trading at -21.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VNET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.14%, as shares sank -10.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -53.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VNET fell by -6.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.26. In addition, VNET Group Inc. saw -49.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VNET

Equity return is now at value -11.20, with -2.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of VNET Group Inc. (VNET) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.