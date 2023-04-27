Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) has seen a rise in its stock price by 3.00 in relation to its previous close of 8.33. However, the company has experienced a -2.50% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) Right Now?

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VLY is 1.10. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for VLY is $11.82, which is $3.52 above the current price. The public float for VLY is 499.30M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.58% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VLY on April 27, 2023 was 4.70M shares.

VLY’s Market Performance

VLY stock saw a decrease of -2.50% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -8.33% and a quarterly a decrease of -22.70%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.80%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.78% for Valley National Bancorp (VLY). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.68% for VLY’s stock, with a -23.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VLY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VLY stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for VLY by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for VLY in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $14 based on the research report published on December 21st of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VLY reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for VLY stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on December 05th, 2022.

VLY Trading at -14.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.80%, as shares sank -7.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VLY fell by -2.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.69. In addition, Valley National Bancorp saw -24.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VLY starting from Robbins Ira, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $9.50 back on Mar 15. After this action, Robbins Ira now owns 542,439 shares of Valley National Bancorp, valued at $47,500 using the latest closing price.

Steans Jennifer W, the Director of Valley National Bancorp, purchase 50,000 shares at $10.29 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that Steans Jennifer W is holding 105,000 shares at $514,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VLY

Equity return is now at value 9.60, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Valley National Bancorp (VLY) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.