Upwork Inc. (UPWK) Stock Faces 4.95% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Upwork Inc. (UPWK) has seen a -7.76% decrease in the past week, with a -15.69% drop in the past month, and a -22.87% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.25% for UPWK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.79% for UPWK’s stock, with a -31.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.51. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The average price predicted for Upwork Inc. (UPWK) by analysts is $17.91, which is $8.4 above the current market price. The public float for UPWK is 120.43M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.09% of that float. On April 27, 2023, the average trading volume of UPWK was 1.37M shares.

UPWK) stock’s latest price update

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.96 in comparison to its previous close of 9.42, however, the company has experienced a -7.76% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UPWK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UPWK stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for UPWK by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for UPWK in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $21 based on the research report published on May 23rd of the previous year 2022.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UPWK reach a price target of $20, previously predicting the price at $30. The rating they have provided for UPWK stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on May 17th, 2022.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to UPWK, setting the target price at $34 in the report published on February 11th of the previous year.

UPWK Trading at -13.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UPWK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.95%, as shares sank -10.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UPWK fell by -7.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.37. In addition, Upwork Inc. saw -8.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UPWK starting from Marie Olivier, who sale 214 shares at the price of $10.47 back on Apr 18. After this action, Marie Olivier now owns 14,036 shares of Upwork Inc., valued at $2,240 using the latest closing price.

Brown Hayden, the President & CEO of Upwork Inc., sale 30,378 shares at $10.16 during a trade that took place back on Mar 20, which means that Brown Hayden is holding 964,430 shares at $308,716 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UPWK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.86 for the present operating margin

+74.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Upwork Inc. stands at -14.54. The total capital return value is set at -10.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.82. Equity return is now at value -36.40, with -8.30 for asset returns.

Based on Upwork Inc. (UPWK), the company’s capital structure generated 233.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.04. Total debt to assets is 53.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 231.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.76.

Conclusion

To sum up, Upwork Inc. (UPWK) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.