Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) is above average at 6.81x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.05.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) is $42.09, which is $11.85 above the current market price. The public float for TFC is 1.32B, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.21% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TFC on April 27, 2023 was 13.70M shares.

TFC) stock’s latest price update

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.56 compared to its previous closing price of 30.43. However, the company has seen a fall of -12.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/23/23 that Banks Plan Digital Wallet to Compete With PayPal, Apple Pay

TFC’s Market Performance

Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) has seen a -12.04% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -7.50% decline in the past month and a -37.27% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.83% for TFC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.69% for TFC’s stock, with a -30.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TFC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TFC stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for TFC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TFC in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $52 based on the research report published on March 15th of the current year 2023.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TFC reach a price target of $53. The rating they have provided for TFC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 13th, 2023.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to TFC, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on March 13th of the current year.

TFC Trading at -19.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.88%, as shares sank -8.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TFC fell by -12.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.01. In addition, Truist Financial Corporation saw -28.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TFC starting from RATCLIFFE DAVID M, who purchase 13,125 shares at the price of $38.08 back on Mar 10. After this action, RATCLIFFE DAVID M now owns 39,025 shares of Truist Financial Corporation, valued at $499,820 using the latest closing price.

Cummins Hugh S. III, the Vice Chair of Truist Financial Corporation, sale 35,229 shares at $49.05 during a trade that took place back on Jan 27, which means that Cummins Hugh S. III is holding 307,069 shares at $1,728,159 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.01 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Truist Financial Corporation stands at +24.49. The total capital return value is set at 6.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.92. Equity return is now at value 10.50, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on Truist Financial Corporation (TFC), the company’s capital structure generated 112.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.97. Total debt to assets is 12.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 82.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.22.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.