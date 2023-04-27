TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (RNAZ) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RNAZ) has decreased by -1.35 when compared to last closing price of 0.37.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RNAZ) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for RNAZ is $6.00, which is $5.63 above the current market price. The public float for RNAZ is 8.67M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.34% of that float. The average trading volume for RNAZ on April 27, 2023 was 1.84M shares.

RNAZ’s Market Performance

RNAZ’s stock has seen a 4.29% increase for the week, with a 16.73% rise in the past month and a -50.89% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.55% for TransCode Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.75% for RNAZ’s stock, with a -53.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RNAZ Trading at -8.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RNAZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.80%, as shares surge +16.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RNAZ rose by +6.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3704. In addition, TransCode Therapeutics Inc. saw -45.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RNAZ starting from Dudley Robert Michael, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $1.15 back on Sep 14. After this action, Dudley Robert Michael now owns 893,114 shares of TransCode Therapeutics Inc., valued at $23,000 using the latest closing price.

Fitzgerald Thomas A, the Chief Financial Officer of TransCode Therapeutics Inc., purchase 12,000 shares at $1.27 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that Fitzgerald Thomas A is holding 139,377 shares at $15,240 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RNAZ

Equity return is now at value -171.70, with -133.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (RNAZ) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.