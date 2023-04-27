Trading Update: Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) Stock Endures 5.39% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) has gone down by -6.74% for the week, with a 4.65% rise in the past month and a -14.29% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.39% for CDE.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.58% for CDE’s stock, with a 6.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE: CDE) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for CDE is also noteworthy at 1.58.

The public float for CDE is 276.60M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.10% of that float. The average trading volume of CDE on April 27, 2023 was 5.51M shares.

CDE) stock’s latest price update

Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE: CDE) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.64 compared to its previous closing price of 3.66. However, the company has seen a fall of -6.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDE stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for CDE by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CDE in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $4 based on the research report published on January 19th of the current year 2023.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Hold” to CDE, setting the target price at $3.50 in the report published on August 05th of the previous year.

CDE Trading at 3.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.02%, as shares sank -2.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDE fell by -6.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.98. In addition, Coeur Mining Inc. saw 7.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDE starting from THOMPSON J KENNETH, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $2.93 back on Mar 07. After this action, THOMPSON J KENNETH now owns 234,122 shares of Coeur Mining Inc., valued at $29,287 using the latest closing price.

Gress Randy, the Director of Coeur Mining Inc., purchase 20,000 shares at $2.93 during a trade that took place back on Feb 24, which means that Gress Randy is holding 205,213 shares at $58,580 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDE

Equity return is now at value -9.00, with -4.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.