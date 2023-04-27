Trading Update: AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) Stock Endures 1.80% Monthly Volatility

The stock of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) has seen a -0.82% decrease in the past week, with a 8.81% gain in the past month, and a -3.28% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.80% for AXS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.60% for AXS’s stock, with a 3.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE: AXS) Right Now?

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE: AXS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for AXS is at 0.85. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AXS is $66.67, which is $9.48 above the current market price. The public float for AXS is 76.95M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.73% of that float. The average trading volume for AXS on April 27, 2023 was 627.17K shares.

AXS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE: AXS) has increased by 1.40 when compared to last closing price of 56.40.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXS stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for AXS by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for AXS in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $60 based on the research report published on December 19th of the previous year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AXS reach a price target of $55. The rating they have provided for AXS stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on December 16th, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to AXS, setting the target price at $57 in the report published on January 04th of the previous year.

AXS Trading at 0.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.98%, as shares surge +6.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXS fell by -0.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.39. In addition, AXIS Capital Holdings Limited saw 5.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AXS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.27 for the present operating margin

The net margin for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited stands at +4.24. The total capital return value is set at 2.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.44. Equity return is now at value 4.60, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Based on AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS), the company’s capital structure generated 32.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.38. Total debt to assets is 5.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.63.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.