Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for TIO is at 1.32. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TIO is $6.25, which is $4.09 above the current market price. The public float for TIO is 108.84M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.13% of that float. The average trading volume for TIO on April 27, 2023 was 840.76K shares.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

TIO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TIO) has jumped by 15.51 compared to previous close of 1.87. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 10.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TIO’s Market Performance

Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) has experienced a 10.77% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 166.67% rise in the past month, and a 96.36% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.44% for TIO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 50.97% for TIO’s stock, with a simple moving average of 141.76% for the last 200 days.

TIO Trading at 94.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.47% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.45%, as shares surge +140.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +103.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TIO rose by +10.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +250.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4900. In addition, Tingo Group Inc. saw 160.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.98 for the present operating margin

+40.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tingo Group Inc. stands at -32.23. Equity return is now at value -16.40, with -8.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.00.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.