Tilray Brands Inc. (TLRY): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.66. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Tilray Brands Inc. (TLRY) is $3.31, which is $1.18 above the current market price. The public float for TLRY is 609.65M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TLRY on April 27, 2023 was 12.36M shares.

TLRY) stock’s latest price update

Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY)’s stock price has dropped by -2.68 in relation to previous closing price of 2.24. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -9.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TLRY’s Market Performance

Tilray Brands Inc. (TLRY) has experienced a -9.54% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -16.48% drop in the past month, and a -29.68% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.75% for TLRY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.66% for TLRY’s stock, with a simple moving average of -32.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TLRY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TLRY stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for TLRY by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for TLRY in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $3.90 based on the research report published on November 02nd of the previous year 2022.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TLRY reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for TLRY stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on July 29th, 2022.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Buy” to TLRY, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on March 04th of the previous year.

TLRY Trading at -16.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TLRY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.43%, as shares sank -12.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TLRY fell by -9.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.45. In addition, Tilray Brands Inc. saw -18.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TLRY starting from Kennedy Brendan, who sale 350,000 shares at the price of $3.78 back on Nov 07. After this action, Kennedy Brendan now owns 6,224,196 shares of Tilray Brands Inc., valued at $1,322,755 using the latest closing price.

Kennedy Brendan, the Director of Tilray Brands Inc., sale 350,000 shares at $2.91 during a trade that took place back on Oct 05, which means that Kennedy Brendan is holding 6,574,196 shares at $1,018,395 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TLRY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-36.48 for the present operating margin

+0.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tilray Brands Inc. stands at -75.88. The total capital return value is set at -4.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.28. Equity return is now at value -42.70, with -34.30 for asset returns.

Based on Tilray Brands Inc. (TLRY), the company’s capital structure generated 14.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.42. Total debt to assets is 11.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.87.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Tilray Brands Inc. (TLRY) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.