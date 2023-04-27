The Volatility of Vuzix Corporation’s (VUZI) Stock: A 4.09% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) has gone up by 4.09% for the week, with a 7.11% rise in the past month and a -23.21% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.75% for VUZI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.99% for VUZI’s stock, with a -25.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VUZI is 1.95. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) is $10.00, which is $5.93 above the current market price. The public float for VUZI is 59.10M and currently, short sellers hold a 24.66% of that float. On April 27, 2023, VUZI’s average trading volume was 698.81K shares.

VUZI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) has increased by 10.00 when compared to last closing price of 3.70. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.09% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of VUZI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VUZI stocks, with Dawson James repeating the rating for VUZI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VUZI in the upcoming period, according to Dawson James is $15 based on the research report published on December 21st of the previous year 2021.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to VUZI, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on February 17th of the previous year.

VUZI Trading at -0.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VUZI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.01%, as shares surge +2.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VUZI rose by +4.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.00. In addition, Vuzix Corporation saw 11.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VUZI starting from Travers Paul J, who purchase 2,557 shares at the price of $3.87 back on Mar 14. After this action, Travers Paul J now owns 2,830,170 shares of Vuzix Corporation, valued at $9,895 using the latest closing price.

Travers Paul J, the President and CEO of Vuzix Corporation, purchase 2,600 shares at $3.83 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Travers Paul J is holding 2,827,613 shares at $9,958 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VUZI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-355.69 for the present operating margin

-2.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vuzix Corporation stands at -344.41. The total capital return value is set at -32.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -31.20. Equity return is now at value -31.90, with -29.30 for asset returns.

Based on Vuzix Corporation (VUZI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.81. Total debt to assets is 0.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.97.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.