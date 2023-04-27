The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG) has plunged by -6.32 when compared to previous closing price of 68.79, but the company has seen a -12.49% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/15/22 that From Shortage to Glut: Scotts Miracle-Gro Is Buried in Fertilizer

Is It Worth Investing in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.63. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) is $80.25, which is $20.85 above the current market price. The public float for SMG is 40.18M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.98% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SMG on April 27, 2023 was 758.73K shares.

SMG’s Market Performance

The stock of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) has seen a -12.49% decrease in the past week, with a -5.58% drop in the past month, and a 2.16% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.81% for SMG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.48% for SMG stock, with a simple moving average of -0.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SMG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SMG stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for SMG by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for SMG in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $70 based on the research report published on April 26th of the current year 2023.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SMG reach a price target of $100, previously predicting the price at $75. The rating they have provided for SMG stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on February 16th, 2023.

Truist gave a rating of “Hold” to SMG, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on February 02nd of the current year.

SMG Trading at -14.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.37%, as shares sank -2.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMG fell by -12.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.90. In addition, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company saw 32.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SMG starting from STUMP DENISE, who sale 2,503 shares at the price of $86.51 back on Feb 16. After this action, STUMP DENISE now owns 39,875 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, valued at $216,541 using the latest closing price.

Hagedorn Partnership, L.P., the 10% Owner of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, sale 23,000 shares at $80.16 during a trade that took place back on Feb 09, which means that Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. is holding 14,041,775 shares at $1,843,570 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SMG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.21 for the present operating margin

+25.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company stands at -11.15. The total capital return value is set at 11.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.10. Equity return is now at value -113.00, with -9.00 for asset returns.

Based on The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG), the company’s capital structure generated 2,213.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 95.68. Total debt to assets is 76.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2,064.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 89.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.06.

Conclusion

To put it simply, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.