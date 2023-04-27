The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ: LSXMK) is above average at 7.39x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for LSXMK is $46.25, which is $16.94 above than the current price. The public float for LSXMK is 195.35M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.20% of that float. The average trading volume of LSXMK on April 27, 2023 was 1.32M shares.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

LSXMK) stock’s latest price update

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ: LSXMK)’s stock price has plunge by 1.65relation to previous closing price of 26.62. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -4.58% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

LSXMK’s Market Performance

LSXMK’s stock has fallen by -4.58% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.62% and a quarterly drop of -33.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.19% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.52% for The Liberty SiriusXM Group The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.14% for LSXMK stock, with a simple moving average of -28.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LSXMK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LSXMK stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for LSXMK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LSXMK in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $87 based on the research report published on April 19th of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LSXMK reach a price target of $56, previously predicting the price at $57. The rating they have provided for LSXMK stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on December 09th, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to LSXMK, setting the target price at $51 in the report published on March 15th of the previous year.

LSXMK Trading at -7.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LSXMK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.19%, as shares surge +0.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LSXMK fell by -5.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.24. In addition, The Liberty SiriusXM Group saw -30.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LSXMK starting from Wendling Brian J, who sale 1,370 shares at the price of $36.00 back on Apr 24. After this action, Wendling Brian J now owns 15,805 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group, valued at $49,320 using the latest closing price.

GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL, the 10% Owner of The Liberty SiriusXM Group, purchase 700 shares at $35.95 during a trade that took place back on Apr 17, which means that GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL is holding 22,000 shares at $25,165 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In summary, The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.