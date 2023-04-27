The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ: LSXMA) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LSXMA is 1.11. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for LSXMA is $46.22, which is $20.13 above the current price. The public float for LSXMA is 94.29M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.72% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LSXMA on April 27, 2023 was 1.38M shares.

LSXMA stock's latest price update

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ: LSXMA)’s stock price has increased by 1.76 compared to its previous closing price of 26.73. However, the company has seen a -4.66% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

LSXMA’s Market Performance

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA) has experienced a -4.66% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 2.84% rise in the past month, and a -33.15% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.59% for LSXMA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.02% for LSXMA’s stock, with a -28.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LSXMA

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LSXMA reach a price target of $56, previously predicting the price at $57. The rating they have provided for LSXMA stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on December 09th, 2021.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to LSXMA, setting the target price at $55 in the report published on January 11th of the previous year.

LSXMA Trading at -6.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LSXMA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.30%, as shares surge +0.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LSXMA fell by -5.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.35. In addition, The Liberty SiriusXM Group saw -30.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LSXMA starting from Wendling Brian J, who sale 1,370 shares at the price of $36.00 back on Apr 24. After this action, Wendling Brian J now owns 15,805 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group, valued at $49,320 using the latest closing price.

GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL, the 10% Owner of The Liberty SiriusXM Group, purchase 700 shares at $35.95 during a trade that took place back on Apr 17, which means that GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL is holding 22,000 shares at $25,165 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LSXMA

Equity return is now at value 15.30, with 4.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.