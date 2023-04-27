The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (NYSE: IPG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for IPG is 1.12. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for IPG is $40.64, which is $4.15 above the current price. The public float for IPG is 384.49M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.00% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IPG on April 27, 2023 was 3.95M shares.

IPG) stock’s latest price update

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (NYSE: IPG)’s stock price has plunge by -1.22relation to previous closing price of 37.00. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.51% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

IPG’s Market Performance

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) has seen a -2.51% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 2.93% gain in the past month and a 0.66% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.59% for IPG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.76% for IPG’s stock, with a 13.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IPG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IPG stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for IPG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IPG in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $40 based on the research report published on March 30th of the current year 2023.

Exane BNP Paribas, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IPG reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for IPG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 29th, 2023.

MoffettNathanson gave a rating of “Market Perform” to IPG, setting the target price at $37 in the report published on February 10th of the current year.

IPG Trading at 1.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IPG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.41%, as shares surge +3.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IPG fell by -2.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.27. In addition, The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. saw 9.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IPG starting from HUDSON DAWN E, who sale 5,950 shares at the price of $33.15 back on Mar 15. After this action, HUDSON DAWN E now owns 26,930 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc., valued at $197,242 using the latest closing price.

Carter-Miller Jocelyn, the Director of The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc., sale 6,425 shares at $35.50 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Carter-Miller Jocelyn is holding 31,789 shares at $228,088 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IPG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.58 for the present operating margin

+14.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. stands at +8.58. The total capital return value is set at 17.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.79. Equity return is now at value 26.80, with 5.30 for asset returns.

Based on The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG), the company’s capital structure generated 124.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.40. Total debt to assets is 24.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 116.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.