The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Imperial Petroleum Inc.’s (IMPP) Stock

In the past week, IMPP stock has gone down by -14.09%, with a monthly decline of -19.88% and a quarterly plunge of -38.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.75%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.93% for Imperial Petroleum Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.74% for IMPP’s stock, with a -46.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) Right Now?

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 0.73x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for IMPP is 242.86M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.60% of that float. The average trading volume for IMPP on April 27, 2023 was 9.58M shares.

IMPP) stock’s latest price update

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP)’s stock price has dropped by -15.73 in relation to previous closing price of 0.20. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -14.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

IMPP Trading at -17.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMPP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.75%, as shares sank -14.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -53.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMPP fell by -14.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2001. In addition, Imperial Petroleum Inc. saw -30.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IMPP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.74 for the present operating margin

+33.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Imperial Petroleum Inc. stands at +30.42. The total capital return value is set at 12.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.77. Equity return is now at value 11.90, with 9.90 for asset returns.

Based on Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP), the company’s capital structure generated 24.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.86. Total debt to assets is 19.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -3.71. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.48.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.