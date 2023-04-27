The -91.91% Simple Moving Average of ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc.’s (ZVSA) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (ZVSA) has gone down by -71.21% for the week, with a -77.05% drop in the past month and a -76.40% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 24.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 12.14% for ZVSA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -72.23% for ZVSA’s stock, with a -91.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ZVSA) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The public float for ZVSA is 8.85M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.10% of that float. The average trading volume for ZVSA on April 27, 2023 was 380.56K shares.

ZVSA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ZVSA) has dropped by -69.07 compared to previous close of 1.61. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -71.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ZVSA Trading at -74.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZVSA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.42%, as shares sank -75.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -76.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZVSA fell by -71.21%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7179. In addition, ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. saw -68.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ZVSA

Equity return is now at value -2.70, with -2.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.78.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (ZVSA) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.