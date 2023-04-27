The -24.07% Simple Moving Average of Westport Fuel Systems Inc.’s (WPRT) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) has seen a -4.02% decrease in the past week, with a -11.83% drop in the past month, and a -23.12% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.09% for WPRT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.45% for WPRT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -24.07% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: WPRT) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.80.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) is $3.78, The public float for WPRT is 151.59M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.39% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of WPRT on April 27, 2023 was 535.51K shares.

WPRT) stock’s latest price update

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: WPRT)’s stock price has gone decline by -4.50 in comparison to its previous close of 0.78, however, the company has experienced a -4.02% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WPRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WPRT stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for WPRT by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for WPRT in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $2.50 based on the research report published on October 24th of the previous year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WPRT reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for WPRT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 09th, 2021.

Lake Street gave a rating of “Buy” to WPRT, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on May 10th of the previous year.

WPRT Trading at -22.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WPRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.33%, as shares sank -11.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WPRT fell by -3.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8365. In addition, Westport Fuel Systems Inc. saw -3.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WPRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.34 for the present operating margin

+10.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. stands at -10.70. Equity return is now at value -14.70, with -7.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.05.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.