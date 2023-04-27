The -13.88% Decline of Aytu BioPharma Inc.’s (AYTU) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, AYTU stock has gone down by -12.06%, with a monthly gain of 13.99% and a quarterly plunge of -29.70%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.72%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.76% for Aytu BioPharma Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.61% for AYTU’s stock, with a -45.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Aytu BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is -0.40.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Aytu BioPharma Inc. (AYTU) is $20.00, which is $67.65 above the current market price. The public float for AYTU is 3.62M, and currently, short sellers hold a 14.76% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AYTU on April 27, 2023 was 53.05K shares.

AYTU) stock’s latest price update

Aytu BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU)’s stock price has dropped by -3.37 in relation to previous closing price of 2.43. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -12.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AYTU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AYTU stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for AYTU by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AYTU in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $11 based on the research report published on March 30th of the previous year 2021.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AYTU reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for AYTU stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 29th, 2020.

AYTU Trading at -4.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AYTU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.72%, as shares surge +9.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AYTU fell by -11.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.42. In addition, Aytu BioPharma Inc. saw -37.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AYTU starting from Disbrow Joshua R., who purchase 112,371 shares at the price of $0.22 back on Dec 19. After this action, Disbrow Joshua R. now owns 1,231,877 shares of Aytu BioPharma Inc., valued at $25,047 using the latest closing price.

PYSZCZYMUKA GREG, the Chief Commercial Officer of Aytu BioPharma Inc., purchase 100,000 shares at $0.24 during a trade that took place back on Dec 19, which means that PYSZCZYMUKA GREG is holding 182,056 shares at $24,480 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AYTU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-39.42 for the present operating margin

+49.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aytu BioPharma Inc. stands at -113.97. The total capital return value is set at -29.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch -100.21. Equity return is now at value -151.10, with -52.30 for asset returns.

Based on Aytu BioPharma Inc. (AYTU), the company’s capital structure generated 78.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.10. Total debt to assets is 26.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 58.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.98. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.93.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Aytu BioPharma Inc. (AYTU) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.