Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (TMPO) Stock Showcases -42.69% 20-Day Moving Average

In the past week, TMPO stock has gone down by -30.25%, with a monthly decline of -56.40% and a quarterly plunge of -75.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 35.61%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 17.93% for Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -42.69% for TMPO stock, with a simple moving average of -92.67% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TMPO) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TMPO is $3.00, which is $2.58 above than the current price. The public float for TMPO is 19.96M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.61% of that float. The average trading volume of TMPO on April 27, 2023 was 780.71K shares.

TMPO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TMPO) has plunged by -9.39 when compared to previous closing price of 0.46, but the company has seen a -30.25% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

TMPO Trading at -56.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TMPO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 35.61%, as shares sank -48.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -69.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TMPO fell by -30.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7110. In addition, Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. saw -46.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TMPO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-392.08 for the present operating margin

+10.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. stands at -1202.18. Equity return is now at value -4.40, with -3.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.30.

Conclusion

In summary, Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (TMPO) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.