Tellurian Inc. (TELL) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 2.26.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Tellurian Inc. (TELL) is $3.45, which is $2.46 above the current market price. The public float for TELL is 485.58M, and currently, short sellers hold a 14.52% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TELL on April 27, 2023 was 12.51M shares.

The stock price of Tellurian Inc. (AMEX: TELL) has plunged by -4.41 when compared to previous closing price of 1.36, but the company has seen a -12.16% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/26/22 that U.S. Natural-Gas Pioneer Struggles in His Second Act

TELL’s Market Performance

TELL’s stock has fallen by -12.16% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 20.37% and a quarterly drop of -30.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.60% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.95% for Tellurian Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.81% for TELL stock, with a simple moving average of -47.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TELL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TELL stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for TELL by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for TELL in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $1.50 based on the research report published on February 14th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TELL reach a price target of $4.50, previously predicting the price at $6.50. The rating they have provided for TELL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 09th, 2022.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “In-line” to TELL, setting the target price at $4.50 in the report published on August 02nd of the previous year.

TELL Trading at -5.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TELL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.60%, as shares surge +11.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TELL fell by -12.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4015. In addition, Tellurian Inc. saw -22.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TELL starting from SOUKI CHARIF, who sale 195,220 shares at the price of $1.21 back on Apr 05. After this action, SOUKI CHARIF now owns 1,659,639 shares of Tellurian Inc., valued at $236,216 using the latest closing price.

SOUKI CHARIF, the Executive Chairman of Tellurian Inc., sale 187,257 shares at $1.26 during a trade that took place back on Apr 04, which means that SOUKI CHARIF is holding 1,854,859 shares at $235,944 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TELL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.38 for the present operating margin

+45.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tellurian Inc. stands at -12.71. The total capital return value is set at -1.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.04. Equity return is now at value -8.00, with -4.00 for asset returns.

Based on Tellurian Inc. (TELL), the company’s capital structure generated 90.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.59. Total debt to assets is 42.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 66.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.93.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Tellurian Inc. (TELL) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.