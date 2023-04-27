Telefonica S.A. (TEF) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Telefonica S.A. (NYSE: TEF)’s stock price has soared by 3.26 in relation to previous closing price of 4.30. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Telefonica S.A. (NYSE: TEF) Right Now?

Telefonica S.A. (NYSE: TEF) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for TEF is at 0.62. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TEF is $4.62, which is $0.44 above the current market price. The public float for TEF is 5.05B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.06% of that float. The average trading volume for TEF on April 27, 2023 was 999.43K shares.

TEF’s Market Performance

The stock of Telefonica S.A. (TEF) has seen a -1.11% decrease in the past week, with a 8.29% rise in the past month, and a 15.32% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.90% for TEF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.37% for TEF’s stock, with a 13.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TEF Trading at 6.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TEF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.98%, as shares surge +8.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TEF fell by -1.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.40. In addition, Telefonica S.A. saw 24.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TEF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.45 for the present operating margin

+5.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Telefonica S.A. stands at +5.03. The total capital return value is set at 5.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.08. Equity return is now at value 7.20, with 1.60 for asset returns.

Based on Telefonica S.A. (TEF), the company’s capital structure generated 190.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.56. Total debt to assets is 43.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 166.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Telefonica S.A. (TEF) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.