Suzano S.A. (SUZ) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Suzano S.A. (NYSE: SUZ) is above average at 2.09x,

The public float for SUZ is 1.31B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.12% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SUZ on April 27, 2023 was 1.54M shares.

SUZ) stock’s latest price update

Suzano S.A. (NYSE: SUZ) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.20 in relation to its previous close of 7.55. However, the company has experienced a -5.08% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SUZ’s Market Performance

SUZ’s stock has fallen by -5.08% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -7.52% and a quarterly drop of -15.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.22% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.20% for Suzano S.A. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.12% for SUZ stock, with a simple moving average of -17.04% for the last 200 days.

SUZ Trading at -10.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SUZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.22%, as shares sank -9.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SUZ fell by -4.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.11. In addition, Suzano S.A. saw -18.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Suzano S.A. (SUZ) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.