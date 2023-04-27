STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

STAG Industrial Inc. (NYSE: STAG)’s stock price has soared by 2.02 in relation to previous closing price of 33.18. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in STAG Industrial Inc. (NYSE: STAG) Right Now?

STAG Industrial Inc. (NYSE: STAG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for STAG is at 1.02. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for STAG is 178.93M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.94% of that float. The average trading volume for STAG on April 27, 2023 was 1.13M shares.

STAG’s Market Performance

The stock of STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG) has seen a 0.30% increase in the past week, with a 2.54% rise in the past month, and a -4.70% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.86% for STAG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.82% for STAG’s stock, with a 4.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STAG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STAG stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for STAG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for STAG in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $41 based on the research report published on February 06th of the current year 2023.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see STAG reach a price target of $34, previously predicting the price at $36. The rating they have provided for STAG stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on November 22nd, 2022.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to STAG, setting the target price at $48 in the report published on January 11th of the previous year.

STAG Trading at 1.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STAG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.95%, as shares surge +0.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STAG fell by -0.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.26. In addition, STAG Industrial Inc. saw 4.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STAG starting from COLBERT VIRGIS, who sale 23,911 shares at the price of $31.82 back on Mar 10. After this action, COLBERT VIRGIS now owns 17,017 shares of STAG Industrial Inc., valued at $760,783 using the latest closing price.

Butcher Benjamin S, the EXECUTIVE CHAIR of STAG Industrial Inc., sale 19,923 shares at $34.69 during a trade that took place back on Feb 22, which means that Butcher Benjamin S is holding 7,088 shares at $691,211 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STAG

Equity return is now at value 5.20, with 2.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.