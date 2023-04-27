Sonos Inc. (SONO) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) has increased by 1.77 when compared to last closing price of 20.39.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/09/23 that Sonos Jumps After Beating Earnings Expectations

Is It Worth Investing in Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sonos Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) is 159.30x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SONO is 1.85. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Sonos Inc. (SONO) is $23.40, which is $2.39 above the current market price. The public float for SONO is 124.59M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.86% of that float. On April 27, 2023, SONO’s average trading volume was 1.80M shares.

SONO’s Market Performance

SONO’s stock has seen a 1.92% increase for the week, with a 11.08% rise in the past month and a 12.28% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.35% for Sonos Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.20% for SONO’s stock, with a 16.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SONO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SONO stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for SONO by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for SONO in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $28 based on the research report published on June 15th of the previous year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SONO reach a price target of $50, previously predicting the price at $43. The rating they have provided for SONO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 16th, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to SONO, setting the target price at $37 in the report published on February 12th of the previous year.

SONO Trading at 4.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SONO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.99%, as shares surge +9.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SONO rose by +1.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.19. In addition, Sonos Inc. saw 22.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SONO starting from Coles Joanna, who sale 905 shares at the price of $19.49 back on Apr 03. After this action, Coles Joanna now owns 23,868 shares of Sonos Inc., valued at $17,638 using the latest closing price.

Conrad Thomas, the Director of Sonos Inc., sale 12,792 shares at $19.24 during a trade that took place back on Mar 27, which means that Conrad Thomas is holding 42,671 shares at $246,176 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SONO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.41 for the present operating margin

+45.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sonos Inc. stands at +3.85. The total capital return value is set at 18.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.33. Equity return is now at value 3.00, with 1.60 for asset returns.

Based on Sonos Inc. (SONO), the company’s capital structure generated 6.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.06. Total debt to assets is 3.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.28 and the total asset turnover is 1.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.62.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Sonos Inc. (SONO) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.