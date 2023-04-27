Sonic Automotive Inc. (SAH) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Sonic Automotive Inc. (NYSE: SAH)’s stock price has decreased by -11.96 compared to its previous closing price of 52.17. However, the company has seen a -12.70% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/09/22 that CarMax and Sonic Automotive Cut to Underperform. It’s a Supply Issue.

Is It Worth Investing in Sonic Automotive Inc. (NYSE: SAH) Right Now?

Sonic Automotive Inc. (NYSE: SAH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.83. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Sonic Automotive Inc. (SAH) is $56.50, which is $14.74 above the current market price. The public float for SAH is 15.99M, and currently, short sellers hold a 21.81% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SAH on April 27, 2023 was 387.37K shares.

SAH’s Market Performance

SAH stock saw a decrease of -12.70% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -12.06% and a quarterly a decrease of -9.94%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.19%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.05% for Sonic Automotive Inc. (SAH). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.87% for SAH stock, with a simple moving average of -7.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SAH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SAH stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for SAH by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SAH in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $55 based on the research report published on February 21st of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SAH reach a price target of $60. The rating they have provided for SAH stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 06th, 2022.

SAH Trading at -15.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SAH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.19%, as shares sank -13.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SAH fell by -13.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.37. In addition, Sonic Automotive Inc. saw -6.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SAH starting from Byrd Heath, who sale 3,500 shares at the price of $54.07 back on Apr 18. After this action, Byrd Heath now owns 168,622 shares of Sonic Automotive Inc., valued at $189,259 using the latest closing price.

Byrd Heath, the EVP and CFO of Sonic Automotive Inc., sale 7,589 shares at $54.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 17, which means that Byrd Heath is holding 168,622 shares at $409,814 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SAH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.54 for the present operating margin

+15.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sonic Automotive Inc. stands at +0.63. The total capital return value is set at 14.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.94. Equity return is now at value 8.20, with 1.80 for asset returns.

Based on Sonic Automotive Inc. (SAH), the company’s capital structure generated 389.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.57. Total debt to assets is 70.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 238.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 32.43 and the total asset turnover is 2.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Sonic Automotive Inc. (SAH) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.