Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

In the past week, SNOW stock has gone up by 1.74%, with a monthly gain of 8.96% and a quarterly surge of 1.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.25%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.86% for Snowflake Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.20% for SNOW’s stock, with a -4.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 23 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SNOW is $182.37, which is $34.15 above the current market price. The public float for SNOW is 291.41M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.36% of that float. The average trading volume for SNOW on April 27, 2023 was 5.63M shares.

SNOW) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW) has jumped by 8.55 compared to previous close of 135.48. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 03/02/23 that Snowflake Stock Tumbles as Growth Outlook Disappoints

Analysts’ Opinion of SNOW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNOW stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for SNOW by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SNOW in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $170 based on the research report published on January 06th of the current year 2023.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SNOW reach a price target of $144. The rating they have provided for SNOW stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 15th, 2022.

Macquarie gave a rating of “Neutral” to SNOW, setting the target price at $173 in the report published on November 02nd of the previous year.

SNOW Trading at 1.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNOW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.25%, as shares surge +9.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNOW rose by +1.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $144.51. In addition, Snowflake Inc. saw 2.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNOW starting from Dageville Benoit, who sale 6,591 shares at the price of $143.34 back on Apr 10. After this action, Dageville Benoit now owns 43,063 shares of Snowflake Inc., valued at $944,754 using the latest closing price.

McMahon John Dennis, the Director of Snowflake Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $144.59 during a trade that took place back on Apr 06, which means that McMahon John Dennis is holding 153,902 shares at $144,590 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNOW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-40.52 for the present operating margin

+63.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Snowflake Inc. stands at -38.57. The total capital return value is set at -15.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.60. Equity return is now at value -14.70, with -11.00 for asset returns.

Based on Snowflake Inc. (SNOW), the company’s capital structure generated 4.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.41. Total debt to assets is 3.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 19.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.47.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.