Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ: SNBR) is above average at 15.97x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.82.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR) is $29.33, which is $8.56 above the current market price. The public float for SNBR is 20.96M, and currently, short sellers hold a 14.86% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SNBR on April 27, 2023 was 480.51K shares.

SNBR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ: SNBR) has dropped by -11.14 compared to previous close of 25.63. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -9.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/24/22 that Occidental Petroleum, Coinbase, fuboTV, Apple: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

SNBR’s Market Performance

Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR) has experienced a -9.41% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -18.86% drop in the past month, and a -28.36% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.48% for SNBR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.17% for SNBR’s stock, with a -32.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNBR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNBR stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for SNBR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SNBR in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $49 based on the research report published on April 21st of the previous year 2022.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SNBR reach a price target of $54, previously predicting the price at $80. The rating they have provided for SNBR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 28th, 2022.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Outperform” to SNBR, setting the target price at $88 in the report published on February 04th of the previous year.

SNBR Trading at -25.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.92%, as shares sank -24.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNBR fell by -13.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.81. In addition, Sleep Number Corporation saw -12.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNBR starting from Hellfeld Samuel R, who sale 1,051 shares at the price of $39.10 back on Feb 28. After this action, Hellfeld Samuel R now owns 15,061 shares of Sleep Number Corporation, valued at $41,099 using the latest closing price.

LAUDERBACK BRENDA J, the Director of Sleep Number Corporation, sale 6,107 shares at $37.01 during a trade that took place back on Feb 24, which means that LAUDERBACK BRENDA J is holding 34,966 shares at $226,005 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.21 for the present operating margin

+56.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sleep Number Corporation stands at +1.73. Equity return is now at value -8.20, with 3.90 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The receivables turnover for the company is 39.19 and the total asset turnover is 1.96. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.21.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.