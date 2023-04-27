SiTime Corporation (SITM) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ: SITM) has plunged by -1.67 when compared to a previous closing price of 110.76, but the company has seen a -6.12% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ: SITM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ: SITM) is above average at 108.48x. The 36-month beta value for SITM is also noteworthy at 1.86.

The public float for SITM is 15.93M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.74% of that float. The average trading volume of SITM on April 27, 2023 was 241.53K shares.

SITM’s Market Performance

The stock of SiTime Corporation (SITM) has seen a -6.12% decrease in the past week, with a -17.49% drop in the past month, and a -9.35% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.41% for SITM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.49% for SITM’s stock, with a -5.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SITM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SITM stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for SITM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SITM in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $135 based on the research report published on November 16th of the previous year 2022.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SITM reach a price target of $125, previously predicting the price at $210. The rating they have provided for SITM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 11th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to SITM, setting the target price at $225 in the report published on August 30th of the previous year.

SITM Trading at -14.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SITM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.25%, as shares sank -20.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SITM fell by -6.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $124.47. In addition, SiTime Corporation saw 7.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SITM starting from Bonnot Lionel, who sale 2,693 shares at the price of $120.00 back on Apr 17. After this action, Bonnot Lionel now owns 102,115 shares of SiTime Corporation, valued at $323,160 using the latest closing price.

Pangrazio Vincent P sale 3,601 shares at $141.08 during a trade that took place back on Apr 03, which means that Pangrazio Vincent P is holding 87,203 shares at $508,029 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In summary, SiTime Corporation (SITM) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.