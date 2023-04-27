Should You Invest in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW) Now?

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: WTW) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for WTW is at 0.76.

The public float for WTW is 105.76M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.89% of that float. The average trading volume for WTW on April 27, 2023 was 548.19K shares.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

WTW) stock’s latest price update

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: WTW)’s stock price has plunge by -4.71relation to previous closing price of 237.77. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -6.18% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

WTW’s Market Performance

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW) has seen a -6.18% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -1.23% decline in the past month and a -10.62% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.32% for WTW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.19% for WTW’s stock, with a -0.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WTW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WTW stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for WTW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WTW in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $290 based on the research report published on February 27th of the current year 2023.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WTW reach a price target of $260. The rating they have provided for WTW stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on January 20th, 2023.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Outperform” to WTW, setting the target price at $303 in the report published on January 18th of the current year.

WTW Trading at -3.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WTW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.24%, as shares sank -1.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WTW fell by -6.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $236.27. In addition, Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company saw -7.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WTW starting from Gebauer Julie Jarecke, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $232.38 back on Apr 03. After this action, Gebauer Julie Jarecke now owns 82,312 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company, valued at $580,941 using the latest closing price.

Gebauer Julie Jarecke, the Head of Health, Wealth &Career of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company, sale 2,500 shares at $233.41 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Gebauer Julie Jarecke is holding 82,550 shares at $583,514 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WTW

Equity return is now at value 9.70, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.