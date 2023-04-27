Should You Invest in Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PBTS is $7.00, The public float for PBTS is 84.80M, and currently, shorts hold a 15.10% of that float. The average trading volume for PBTS on April 27, 2023 was 19.00M shares.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

PBTS) stock’s latest price update

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) has seen a decline in its stock price by -34.98 in relation to its previous close of 0.08. However, the company has experienced a -39.34% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PBTS’s Market Performance

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) has experienced a -39.34% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -37.27% drop in the past month, and a -53.96% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 31.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.80% for PBTS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -39.33% for PBTS’s stock, with a -88.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PBTS Trading at -41.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 31.59%, as shares sank -36.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBTS fell by -39.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.0894. In addition, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. saw -44.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PBTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25.28 for the present operating margin

+33.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. stands at -29.11. The total capital return value is set at -9.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.98.

Based on Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS), the company’s capital structure generated 8.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.