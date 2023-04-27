Should You Invest in HP Inc. (HPQ) Now?

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for HPQ is at 1.02.

The public float for HPQ is 970.32M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.35% of that float. The average trading volume for HPQ on April 27, 2023 was 6.33M shares.

HPQ) stock’s latest price update

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ)’s stock price has decreased by -1.03 compared to its previous closing price of 29.26. However, the company has seen a -4.14% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/28/23 that HP Posts Mixed Results as Weak PC Sales Take a Toll

HPQ’s Market Performance

HPQ’s stock has fallen by -4.14% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.84% and a quarterly rise of 0.94%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.68% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.85% for HP Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.09% for HPQ stock, with a simple moving average of -0.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HPQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HPQ stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for HPQ by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for HPQ in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $35 based on the research report published on April 17th of the current year 2023.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HPQ reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for HPQ stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 20th, 2023.

HPQ Trading at -0.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HPQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.68%, as shares surge +4.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HPQ fell by -4.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.65. In addition, HP Inc. saw 7.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HPQ starting from LORES ENRIQUE, who sale 38,000 shares at the price of $29.51 back on Apr 03. After this action, LORES ENRIQUE now owns 766,268 shares of HP Inc., valued at $1,121,380 using the latest closing price.

MYERS MARIE, the Chief Financial Officer of HP Inc., sale 4,165 shares at $29.34 during a trade that took place back on Apr 03, which means that MYERS MARIE is holding 43,106 shares at $122,201 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HPQ

Equity return is now at value -95.90, with 6.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, HP Inc. (HPQ) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.