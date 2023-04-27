Should You Invest in Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for HBI is at 1.58. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for HBI is $5.43, which is $0.62 above the current market price. The public float for HBI is 345.75M, and currently, shorts hold a 16.31% of that float. The average trading volume for HBI on April 27, 2023 was 13.08M shares.

HBI) stock’s latest price update

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI)’s stock price has decreased by -1.23 compared to its previous closing price of 4.87. However, the company has seen a -2.43% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/02/23 that Hanesbrands Shares Plunge After Dividend Cut, Gloomy Earnings and Forecast

HBI’s Market Performance

Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) has seen a -2.43% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -3.99% decline in the past month and a -38.41% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.40% for HBI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.86% for HBI’s stock, with a -34.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HBI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HBI stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for HBI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HBI in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $7 based on the research report published on November 10th of the previous year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HBI reach a price target of $5, previously predicting the price at $13. The rating they have provided for HBI stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on October 31st, 2022.

HBI Trading at -8.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.17%, as shares sank -5.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HBI fell by -2.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.99. In addition, Hanesbrands Inc. saw -24.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HBI starting from Preston Tracy M, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $9.36 back on Sep 12. After this action, Preston Tracy M now owns 3,000 shares of Hanesbrands Inc., valued at $28,065 using the latest closing price.

Johnson James C, the Director of Hanesbrands Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $9.11 during a trade that took place back on Sep 09, which means that Johnson James C is holding 26,913 shares at $18,220 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HBI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.17 for the present operating margin

+35.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hanesbrands Inc. stands at -2.10. The total capital return value is set at 12.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.03. Equity return is now at value -19.80, with -1.80 for asset returns.

Based on Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI), the company’s capital structure generated 1,027.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 91.13. Total debt to assets is 62.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 988.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 87.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.75.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.