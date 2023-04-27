Sempra Energy (SRE) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE) is above average at 23.32x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.74.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Sempra Energy (SRE) is $172.33, which is $17.42 above the current market price. The public float for SRE is 310.86M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.98% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SRE on April 27, 2023 was 1.36M shares.

SRE) stock’s latest price update

Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.31 in comparison to its previous close of 157.98, however, the company has experienced a -2.32% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/02/22 that California’s Natural-Gas Bans Push Utility to Find a New Strategy

SRE’s Market Performance

SRE’s stock has fallen by -2.32% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 6.94% and a quarterly drop of -2.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.61% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.52% for Sempra Energy The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.43% for SRE’s stock, with a -1.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SRE

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SRE reach a price target of $167, previously predicting the price at $164. The rating they have provided for SRE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 06th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to SRE, setting the target price at $180 in the report published on April 26th of the previous year.

SRE Trading at 1.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.61%, as shares surge +6.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRE fell by -2.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $154.11. In addition, Sempra Energy saw -0.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SRE starting from Martin Jeffrey W, who sale 19,260 shares at the price of $146.09 back on Mar 15. After this action, Martin Jeffrey W now owns 1 shares of Sempra Energy, valued at $2,813,736 using the latest closing price.

MIHALIK TREVOR I, the Executive VP and CFO of Sempra Energy, sale 2,306 shares at $148.50 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that MIHALIK TREVOR I is holding 21,362 shares at $342,441 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SRE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.67 for the present operating margin

+26.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sempra Energy stands at +13.75. The total capital return value is set at 6.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.30. Equity return is now at value 8.10, with 2.70 for asset returns.

Based on Sempra Energy (SRE), the company’s capital structure generated 108.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.07. Total debt to assets is 37.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 95.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.60.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Sempra Energy (SRE) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.