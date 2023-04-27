RXO Inc. (RXO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

RXO Inc. (NYSE: RXO)’s stock price has decreased by -4.36 compared to its previous closing price of 18.12. However, the company has seen a -6.32% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/13/22 that Freight Brokerage RXO to Focus on Tech Investments, CFO Says

Is It Worth Investing in RXO Inc. (NYSE: RXO) Right Now?

RXO Inc. (NYSE: RXO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 21.66x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for RXO Inc. (RXO) by analysts is $22.54, which is $5.42 above the current market price. The public float for RXO is 116.22M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.63% of that float. On April 27, 2023, the average trading volume of RXO was 1.06M shares.

RXO’s Market Performance

RXO stock saw a decrease of -6.32% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -7.23% and a quarterly a decrease of -0.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.04%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.45% for RXO Inc. (RXO). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.20% for RXO’s stock, with a -6.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RXO

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RXO reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for RXO stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on February 27th, 2023.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to RXO, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on January 11th of the current year.

RXO Trading at -11.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RXO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.04%, as shares sank -10.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RXO fell by -6.32%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.78. In addition, RXO Inc. saw 0.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RXO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.59 for the present operating margin

+22.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for RXO Inc. stands at +1.92. The total capital return value is set at 18.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.95. Equity return is now at value 9.30, with 4.10 for asset returns.

Based on RXO Inc. (RXO), the company’s capital structure generated 105.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.29. Total debt to assets is 30.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 96.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.02 and the total asset turnover is 2.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

To sum up, RXO Inc. (RXO) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.