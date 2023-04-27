Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK) has increased by 1.97 when compared to last closing price of 270.63. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.77% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 1 hour ago that Rockwell Crushes Earnings, and the Stock Is Up. That’s Unusual.

Is It Worth Investing in Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK) is above average at 29.32x. The 36-month beta value for ROK is also noteworthy at 1.43. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 5 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ROK is $280.52, which is $5.72 above than the current price. The public float for ROK is 114.65M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.70% of that float. The average trading volume of ROK on April 27, 2023 was 682.20K shares.

ROK’s Market Performance

ROK stock saw a decrease of 0.77% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -1.01% and a quarterly a decrease of -2.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.51%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.77% for Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.93% for ROK’s stock, with a 6.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ROK

Bernstein, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ROK reach a price target of $290. The rating they have provided for ROK stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on August 17th, 2022.

Bernstein gave a rating of “Outperform” to ROK, setting the target price at $378 in the report published on January 11th of the previous year.

ROK Trading at -3.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.51%, as shares sank -3.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROK rose by +0.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $278.10. In addition, Rockwell Automation Inc. saw 7.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROK starting from Gangestad Nicholas C, who sale 1,975 shares at the price of $294.25 back on Mar 02. After this action, Gangestad Nicholas C now owns 7,757 shares of Rockwell Automation Inc., valued at $581,142 using the latest closing price.

Woods Isaac, the Vice President and Treasurer of Rockwell Automation Inc., sale 100 shares at $294.33 during a trade that took place back on Feb 27, which means that Woods Isaac is holding 452 shares at $29,433 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.92 for the present operating margin

+45.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rockwell Automation Inc. stands at +11.98. The total capital return value is set at 18.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.46. Equity return is now at value 40.20, with 9.90 for asset returns.

Based on Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK), the company’s capital structure generated 153.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.55. Total debt to assets is 38.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 114.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.

Conclusion

In summary, Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.