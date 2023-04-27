Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 4.26. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT) by analysts is $11.80, which is $0.16 above the current market price. The public float for RIOT is 154.57M, and at present, short sellers hold a 20.66% of that float. On April 27, 2023, the average trading volume of RIOT was 19.82M shares.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

RIOT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Riot Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) has surged by 1.87 when compared to previous closing price of 10.71, but the company has seen a -9.91% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/05/22 that Bitcoin Is Back Over $41,000 as Cryptos Regain Strength

RIOT’s Market Performance

Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT) has experienced a -9.91% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 35.70% rise in the past month, and a 75.12% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.44% for RIOT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.41% for RIOT stock, with a simple moving average of 63.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RIOT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RIOT stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for RIOT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RIOT in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $9 based on the research report published on February 21st of the current year 2023.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RIOT reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for RIOT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 23rd, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to RIOT, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on September 29th of the previous year.

RIOT Trading at 29.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RIOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.59%, as shares surge +34.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +99.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RIOT fell by -9.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +124.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.01. In addition, Riot Platforms Inc. saw 221.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RIOT starting from D’Ambrosio Lance Varro, who sale 26,000 shares at the price of $12.51 back on Apr 17. After this action, D’Ambrosio Lance Varro now owns 43,441 shares of Riot Platforms Inc., valued at $325,260 using the latest closing price.

D’Ambrosio Lance Varro, the Director of Riot Platforms Inc., sale 26,000 shares at $6.39 during a trade that took place back on Jan 17, which means that D’Ambrosio Lance Varro is holding 69,441 shares at $166,101 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RIOT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-42.41 for the present operating margin

-16.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Riot Platforms Inc. stands at -196.61. The total capital return value is set at -8.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch -40.10. Equity return is now at value -39.80, with -35.40 for asset returns.

Based on Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT), the company’s capital structure generated 1.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.90. Total debt to assets is 1.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.65.

Conclusion

To sum up, Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.